We Just Learned Something New! After EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ: EH)’s 12.16% Gain This Week

During the last session, EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH)’s traded shares were 0.5 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $9.96, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.84% or $0.18. The 52-week high for the EH share is $44.60, that puts it down -347.79 from that peak though still a striking 33.33% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.64. The company’s market capitalization is $542.42M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.35 million shares, and the average trade volume was 453.63K shares over the past three months.

EHang Holdings Limited (EH) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. EH has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) trade information

EHang Holdings Limited (EH) registered a 1.84% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.84% in intraday trading to $9.96 this Friday, 06/24/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 12.16%, and it has moved by 35.33% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -74.55%. The short interest in EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH) is 7.27 million shares and it means that shorts have 15.9 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $66.75, which implies an increase of 85.08% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $66.75 and $66.75 respectively. As a result, EH is trading at a discount of -570.18% off the target high and -570.18% off the low.

EHang Holdings Limited (EH) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that EHang Holdings Limited has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. EHang Holdings Limited (EH) shares have gone down -35.99% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 98.15% against 11.00. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 134.20% compared to the previous financial year.

While earnings are projected to return -247.50% in 2022.

EH Dividends

EHang Holdings Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 22 and August 26. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

EHang Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:EH)’s Major holders

EHang Holdings Limited insiders own 0.90% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 26.11%, with the float percentage being 26.35%. Carmignac Gestion is the largest shareholder of the company, while 57 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 2.73 million shares (or 7.31% of all shares), a total value of $32.69 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.5 million shares, is of Ggv Capital Llc’s that is approximately 4.02% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $17.96 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of EHang Holdings Limited (EH) shares are Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx. Data provided on Jan 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk owns about 0.42 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.11 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $6.56 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.39 million, or about 1.05% of the stock, which is worth about $6.21 million.