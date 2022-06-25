We Just Learned Something New About Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ: LUCD) This Week With Its 27.17% Gain

During the last session, Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCD)’s traded shares were 0.58 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.20, reflecting an intraday gain of 16.40% or $0.31. The 52-week high for the LUCD share is $13.52, that puts it down -514.55 from that peak though still a striking 23.18% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.69. The company’s market capitalization is $83.45M, and the average trade volume was 152.66K shares over the past three months.

Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (LUCD) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.60. LUCD has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.3.

Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCD) trade information

Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (LUCD) registered a 16.40% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 16.40% in intraday trading to $2.20 this Friday, 06/24/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 27.17%, and it has moved by 2.33% in 30 days.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $8.00, which implies an increase of 72.5% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $5.00 and $13.00 respectively. As a result, LUCD is trading at a discount of -490.91% off the target high and -127.27% off the low.

Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (LUCD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Lucid Diagnostics Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (LUCD) shares have gone down -56.00% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 5.96% against 3.00. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 1,056.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $490k as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.09 million by the end of Jun 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -259.30% in 2022.

LUCD Dividends

Lucid Diagnostics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (NASDAQ:LUCD)’s Major holders

Lucid Diagnostics Inc. insiders own 78.80% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 10.92%, with the float percentage being 51.53%. Luminus Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 57 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 1.26 million shares (or 3.32% of all shares), a total value of $6.76 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.44 million shares, is of Nantahala Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 1.15% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $2.34 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Lucid Diagnostics Inc. (LUCD) shares are Putnam Fds Tr-Putnam Multi Cap Core Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2022 indicates that Putnam Fds Tr-Putnam Multi Cap Core Fd owns about 0.23 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.61 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.74 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.19 million, or about 0.49% of the stock, which is worth about $1.0 million.