We Just Learned Something New About InnovAge Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: INNV) This Week With Its -1.91% Loss

During the last session, InnovAge Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:INNV)’s traded shares were 0.55 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.62, reflecting an intraday loss of -7.78% or -$0.39. The 52-week high for the INNV share is $22.46, that puts it down -386.15 from that peak though still a striking 25.11% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.46. The company’s market capitalization is $608.04M, and the average trade volume was 148.06K shares over the past three months.

InnovAge Holding Corp. (INNV) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.90. INNV has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 7 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.01.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

InnovAge Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:INNV) trade information

InnovAge Holding Corp. (INNV) registered a -7.78% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -7.78% in intraday trading to $4.62 this Friday, 06/24/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.91%, and it has moved by 1.54% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -78.74%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.70, which implies an increase of 1.7% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $3.90 and $6.00 respectively. As a result, INNV is trading at a discount of -29.87% off the target high and 15.58% off the low.

InnovAge Holding Corp. (INNV) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that InnovAge Holding Corp. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. InnovAge Holding Corp. (INNV) shares have gone down -44.00% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 105.88% against -1.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 111.10% this quarter and then drop -60.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 9.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $171.37 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $172.14 million by the end of Jun 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $157.21 million and $171.62 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 9.00% and then jump by 0.30% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -280.30% in 2022.

INNV Dividends

InnovAge Holding Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 09. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

InnovAge Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:INNV)’s Major holders

InnovAge Holding Corp. insiders own 86.35% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 10.64%, with the float percentage being 77.97%. Coliseum Capital Management, Llc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 95 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 3.64 million shares (or 2.69% of all shares), a total value of $18.22 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.85 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 1.37% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $9.25 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of InnovAge Holding Corp. (INNV) shares are Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Price (T.Rowe) Small-Cap Value Fund owns about 0.97 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.72 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4.85 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.57 million, or about 0.42% of the stock, which is worth about $2.83 million.