TriNet Group Inc. (NYSE: TNET): With The Stock Up 9.72 Percent From Its Lows On Friday, What Is In Store For The Company In The Future?

During the last session, TriNet Group Inc. (NYSE:TNET)’s traded shares were 0.88 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.27. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $76.61, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.80% or $2.09. The 52-week high for the TNET share is $109.40, that puts it down -42.8 from that peak though still a striking 9.72% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $69.16. The company’s market capitalization is $4.75B, and the average trade volume was 428.39K shares over the past three months.

TriNet Group Inc. (TNET) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. TNET has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.15.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

TriNet Group Inc. (NYSE:TNET) trade information

TriNet Group Inc. (TNET) registered a 2.80% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.80% in intraday trading to $76.61 this Friday, 06/24/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 9.38%, and it has moved by 2.27% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 4.57%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $99.67, which implies an increase of 23.14% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $90.00 and $112.00 respectively. As a result, TNET is trading at a discount of -46.2% off the target high and -17.48% off the low.

TriNet Group Inc. (TNET) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that TriNet Group Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. TriNet Group Inc. (TNET) shares have gone down -18.53% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -7.98% against 2.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -26.30% this quarter and then drop -42.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 3.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $299.1 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $271.74 million by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $302 million and $246.4 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -1.00% and then jump by 10.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 42.70%. While earnings are projected to return 26.10% in 2022, the next five years will return 7.30% per annum.

TNET Dividends

TriNet Group Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 25 and April 29. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

TriNet Group Inc. (NYSE:TNET)’s Major holders

TriNet Group Inc. insiders own 6.62% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 98.08%, with the float percentage being 105.04%. Atairos Group, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 341 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 21.45 million shares (or 34.45% of all shares), a total value of $2.04 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 21.45 million shares, is of Atairos Group, Inc.’s that is approximately 34.45% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $2.04 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of TriNet Group Inc. (TNET) shares are Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. and Janus Henderson Triton Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Explorer Fund, Inc. owns about 1.57 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.52 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $133.43 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.25 million, or about 2.00% of the stock, which is worth about $118.66 million.