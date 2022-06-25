TransMedics Group Inc. (NASDAQ: TMDX) Is Increase 2.89%, So Here’s What We Can Expect On The Upswing

During the last session, TransMedics Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)’s traded shares were 0.39 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $31.30, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.88% or -$0.6. The 52-week high for the TMDX share is $35.37, that puts it down -13.0 from that peak though still a striking 68.05% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $10.00. The company’s market capitalization is $866.07M, and the average trade volume was 265.13K shares over the past three months.

TransMedics Group Inc. (TMDX) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. TMDX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.35.

TransMedics Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX) trade information

TransMedics Group Inc. (TMDX) registered a -1.88% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.88% in intraday trading to $31.30 this Friday, 06/24/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 20.76%, and it has moved by 10.48% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 2.89%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $34.40, which implies an increase of 9.01% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $25.00 and $46.00 respectively. As a result, TMDX is trading at a discount of -46.96% off the target high and 20.13% off the low.

TransMedics Group Inc. (TMDX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that TransMedics Group Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. TransMedics Group Inc. (TMDX) shares have gone up 49.83% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 10.63% against 3.00. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 10.30% this quarter and then jump 23.40% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 119.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $16.02 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $16.81 million by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $7.55 million and $6.35 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 112.20% and then jump by 164.70% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -6.10%. While earnings are projected to return -37.60% in 2022.

TMDX Dividends

TransMedics Group Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 28 and March 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

TransMedics Group Inc. (NASDAQ:TMDX)’s Major holders

TransMedics Group Inc. insiders own 4.73% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 78.76%, with the float percentage being 82.67%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 176 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 4.17 million shares (or 14.89% of all shares), a total value of $79.81 million in shares.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of TransMedics Group Inc. (TMDX) shares are Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund and Delaware Group Equity Fds V-Small Cap Core Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2022 indicates that Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund owns about 2.35 million shares. This amounts to just over 8.39 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $43.47 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.36 million, or about 4.88% of the stock, which is worth about $25.26 million.