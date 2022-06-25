TPI Composites Inc. (NASDAQ: TPIC): Stock Investors Should Also Pay Attention To This Stock

During the last session, TPI Composites Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)’s traded shares were 0.58 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.47. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $13.47, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.39% or -$0.19. The 52-week high for the TPIC share is $51.79, that puts it down -284.48 from that peak though still a striking 31.48% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $9.23. The company’s market capitalization is $470.78M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.46 million shares, and the average trade volume was 590.40K shares over the past three months.

TPI Composites Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) trade information

TPI Composites Inc. (TPIC) registered a -1.39% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.39% in intraday trading to $13.47 this Friday, 06/24/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.91%, and it has moved by 1.81% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -71.54%. The short interest in TPI Composites Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC) is 4.41 million shares and it means that shorts have 6.74 day(s) to cover.

TPI Composites Inc. (TPIC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that TPI Composites Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. TPI Composites Inc. (TPIC) shares have gone down -12.08% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 54.72% against 14.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 61.10% this quarter and then jump 74.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 0.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $417.62 million as predicted by 13 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 13 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $469.4 million by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $458.84 million and $479.6 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -9.00% and then drop by -2.10% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -41.20%. While earnings are projected to return -726.50% in 2022, the next five years will return 20.00% per annum.

TPIC Dividends

TPI Composites Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 23 and February 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

TPI Composites Inc. (NASDAQ:TPIC)’s Major holders

TPI Composites Inc. insiders own 2.67% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 93.54%, with the float percentage being 96.11%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 307 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 4.01 million shares (or 10.76% of all shares), a total value of $56.39 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.88 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 10.42% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $58.07 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of TPI Composites Inc. (TPIC) shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2022 indicates that Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF owns about 1.26 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.37 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $15.15 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.98 million, or about 2.64% of the stock, which is worth about $14.7 million.