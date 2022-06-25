Those With A Risk-Tolerant Portfolio Can Expect A Bright Future From Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ: CMCO)

During the last session, Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO)’s traded shares were 0.38 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.17. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $30.69, reflecting an intraday gain of 9.45% or $2.65. The 52-week high for the CMCO share is $54.20, that puts it down -76.6 from that peak though still a striking 11.44% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $27.18. The company’s market capitalization is $881.42M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.19 million shares, and the average trade volume was 142.80K shares over the past three months.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation (CMCO) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. CMCO has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.79.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) trade information

Columbus McKinnon Corporation (CMCO) registered a 9.45% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 9.45% in intraday trading to $30.69 this Friday, 06/24/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.86%, and it has moved by -6.75% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -36.59%. The short interest in Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO) is 0.5 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.35 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $45.13, which implies an increase of 32.0% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $35.00 and $57.00 respectively. As a result, CMCO is trading at a discount of -85.73% off the target high and -14.04% off the low.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation (CMCO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Columbus McKinnon Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Columbus McKinnon Corporation (CMCO) shares have gone down -31.42% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 5.65% against 22.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 58.00% this quarter and then jump 14.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 36.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $235.35 million as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $237.11 million by the end of Jun 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $186.24 million and $215.19 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 26.40% and then jump by 10.20% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 19.40%. While earnings are projected to return 177.20% in 2022, the next five years will return 23.00% per annum.

CMCO Dividends

Columbus McKinnon Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between January 26 and January 31. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Columbus McKinnon Corporation is 0.28, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.91 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Columbus McKinnon Corporation (NASDAQ:CMCO)’s Major holders

Columbus McKinnon Corporation insiders own 2.70% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 102.72%, with the float percentage being 105.58%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 235 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 2.08 million shares (or 7.30% of all shares), a total value of $88.2 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.47 million shares, is of Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s that is approximately 5.15% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $67.91 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Columbus McKinnon Corporation (CMCO) shares are Delaware Group Equity Fds V-Small Cap Core Fund and Victory Portfolios-Sycamore Small Company Opportunity Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2022 indicates that Delaware Group Equity Fds V-Small Cap Core Fund owns about 1.14 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.00 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $52.02 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.96 million, or about 3.39% of the stock, which is worth about $41.77 million.