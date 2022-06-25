Those With A Risk-Tolerant Portfolio Can Expect A Bright Future From Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE: CSL)

During the last session, Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)’s traded shares were 0.9 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.97. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $240.14, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.78% or $8.75. The 52-week high for the CSL share is $275.13, that puts it down -14.57 from that peak though still a striking 22.7% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $185.63. The company’s market capitalization is $12.35B, and the average trade volume was 354.88K shares over the past three months.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. CSL has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 10 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 6 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $4.92.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) trade information

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL) registered a 3.78% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.78% in intraday trading to $240.14 this Friday, 06/24/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.91%, and it has moved by -1.43% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 27.38%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $312.50, which implies an increase of 23.16% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $290.00 and $335.00 respectively. As a result, CSL is trading at a discount of -39.5% off the target high and -20.76% off the low.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Carlisle Companies Incorporated has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Carlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL) shares have gone up 1.15% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 86.86% against 14.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 127.80% this quarter and then jump 51.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 32.60% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.68 billion as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.66 billion by the end of Sep 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 15.60%. While earnings are projected to return 22.80% in 2022, the next five years will return 15.00% per annum.

CSL Dividends

Carlisle Companies Incorporated is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 20 and April 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Carlisle Companies Incorporated is 2.16, with the dividend yield indicating at 0.90 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 1.28%.

Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)’s Major holders

Carlisle Companies Incorporated insiders own 0.80% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 91.32%, with the float percentage being 92.06%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 637 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 5.13 million shares (or 9.92% of all shares), a total value of $1.27 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.32 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 8.37% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $1.06 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (CSL) shares are Eaton Vance Atlanta Capital SMID-Cap Fd and Allspring Special Mid Cap Value Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Eaton Vance Atlanta Capital SMID-Cap Fd owns about 2.49 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.82 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $617.84 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.96 million, or about 3.79% of the stock, which is worth about $465.42 million.