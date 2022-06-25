Thorne HealthTech Inc. (NASDAQ: THRN) On Friday â€“ Up 21.02 Percent From Lows, What To Expect Going Ahead?

During the last session, Thorne HealthTech Inc. (NASDAQ:THRN)’s traded shares were 0.78 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.28, reflecting an intraday loss of -1.68% or -$0.09. The 52-week high for the THRN share is $10.13, that puts it down -91.86 from that peak though still a striking 21.02% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.17. The company’s market capitalization is $277.36M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.11 million shares, and the average trade volume was 84.18K shares over the past three months.

Thorne HealthTech Inc. (NASDAQ:THRN) trade information

Thorne HealthTech Inc. (THRN) registered a -1.68% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -1.68% in intraday trading to $5.28 this Friday, 06/24/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 0.76%, and it has moved by -8.33% in 30 days. The short interest in Thorne HealthTech Inc. (NASDAQ:THRN) is 0.48 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.26 day(s) to cover.

Thorne HealthTech Inc. (THRN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Thorne HealthTech Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Thorne HealthTech Inc. (THRN) shares have gone down -7.53% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 18.52% against -1.80. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 34.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $57.09 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $67.21 million by the end of Sep 2022.

While earnings are projected to return 100.20% in 2022.

THRN Dividends

Thorne HealthTech Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Thorne HealthTech Inc. (NASDAQ:THRN)â€™s Major holders

Thorne HealthTech Inc. insiders own 77.36% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 11.11%, with the float percentage being 49.08%. Driehaus Capital Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 80 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 1.07 million shares (or 2.04% of all shares), a total value of $6.67 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.07 million shares, is of Driehaus Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 2.04% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $6.67 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Thorne HealthTech Inc. (THRN) shares are Financial Investors Tr-Emerald Growth Fund and Principal Small Cap Growth Fd I. Data provided on Jan 30, 2022 indicates that Financial Investors Tr-Emerald Growth Fund owns about 0.48 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.91 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.57 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.25 million, or about 0.48% of the stock, which is worth about $1.37 million.