The Time To Buy Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: PTPI) Is Now

During the last session, Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI)’s traded shares were 0.44 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $0.87, reflecting an intraday gain of 14.47% or $0.11. The 52-week high for the PTPI share is $5.20, that puts it down -497.7 from that peak though still a striking 25.29% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.65. The company’s market capitalization is $18.08M, and the average trade volume was 1.55 million shares over the past three months.

Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI) trade information

Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PTPI) registered a 14.47% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 14.47% in intraday trading to $0.87 this Friday, 06/24/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 12.26%, and it has moved by 27.73% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -72.64%.

While earnings are projected to return 61.10% in 2022.

PTPI Dividends

Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 17. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTPI)’s Major holders

Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders own 30.08% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 6.52%, with the float percentage being 9.32%. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 26 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 0.34 million shares (or 1.66% of all shares), a total value of $1.14 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.24 million shares, is of Marshall Wace LLP’s that is approximately 1.18% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.81 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Petros Pharmaceuticals Inc. (PTPI) shares are Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund owns about 0.11 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.52 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.36 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 50225.0, or about 0.24% of the stock, which is worth about $69310.0.