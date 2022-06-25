The Time To Buy Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ: NVEI) Is Now

During the last session, Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEI)’s traded shares were 0.34 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $39.66, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.93% or $1.13. The 52-week high for the NVEI share is $140.23, that puts it down -253.58 from that peak though still a striking 7.99% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $36.49. The company’s market capitalization is $7.27B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.38 million shares, and the average trade volume was 298.48K shares over the past three months.

Nuvei Corporation (NVEI) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.90. NVEI has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 14 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 12 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.41.

Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEI) trade information

Nuvei Corporation (NVEI) registered a 2.93% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.93% in intraday trading to $39.66 this Friday, 06/24/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.40%, and it has moved by -11.02% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -42.24%. The short interest in Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEI) is 2.54 million shares and it means that shorts have 10.11 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $81.36, which implies an increase of 51.25% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $46.10 and $130.00 respectively. As a result, NVEI is trading at a discount of -227.79% off the target high and -16.24% off the low.

Nuvei Corporation (NVEI) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Nuvei Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Nuvei Corporation (NVEI) shares have gone down -35.63% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 26.63% against 7.90. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 32.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $214.54 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $226.8 million by the end of Jun 2022.

While earnings are projected to return 165.80% in 2022, the next five years will return 34.50% per annum.

NVEI Dividends

Nuvei Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 08 and March 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Nuvei Corporation (NASDAQ:NVEI)’s Major holders

Nuvei Corporation insiders own 10.35% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 73.82%, with the float percentage being 82.34%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 280 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 4.83 million shares (or 7.34% of all shares), a total value of $313.59 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.59 million shares, is of Capital International Investors’s that is approximately 5.46% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $233.29 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Nuvei Corporation (NVEI) shares are Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund and Growth Fund Of America Inc. Data provided on Feb 27, 2022 indicates that Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund owns about 3.36 million shares. This amounts to just over 5.12 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $182.64 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.49 million, or about 3.78% of the stock, which is worth about $135.05 million.