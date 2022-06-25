The Time To Buy Icosavax Inc. (NASDAQ: ICVX) Is Now

During the last session, Icosavax Inc. (NASDAQ:ICVX)’s traded shares were 0.63 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $8.83, reflecting an intraday gain of 12.06% or $0.95. The 52-week high for the ICVX share is $49.99, that puts it down -466.14 from that peak though still a striking 54.7% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.00. The company’s market capitalization is $308.79M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.25 million shares, and the average trade volume was 424.59K shares over the past three months.

Icosavax Inc. (ICVX) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. ICVX has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.49.

Icosavax Inc. (NASDAQ:ICVX) trade information

Icosavax Inc. (ICVX) registered a 12.06% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 12.06% in intraday trading to $8.83 this Friday, 06/24/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 22.47%, and it has moved by 15.27% in 30 days. The short interest in Icosavax Inc. (NASDAQ:ICVX) is 1.06 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.74 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $25.50, which implies an increase of 65.37% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $10.00 and $41.00 respectively. As a result, ICVX is trading at a discount of -364.33% off the target high and -13.25% off the low.

Icosavax Inc. (ICVX) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Icosavax Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Icosavax Inc. (ICVX) shares have gone down -60.74% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 39.41% against 0.90. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -40.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.07 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.07 million by the end of Jun 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -641.60% in 2022.

ICVX Dividends

Icosavax Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Icosavax Inc. (NASDAQ:ICVX)’s Major holders

Icosavax Inc. insiders own 12.82% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 84.79%, with the float percentage being 97.26%. RA Capital Management, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 99 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 5.78 million shares (or 14.55% of all shares), a total value of $132.23 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.51 million shares, is of Qiming U.s. Ventures Management, Llc’s that is approximately 8.84% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $80.31 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Icosavax Inc. (ICVX) shares are Janus Henderson Venture Fund and BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Janus Henderson Venture Fund owns about 0.56 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.42 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $12.92 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.53 million, or about 1.33% of the stock, which is worth about $12.13 million.