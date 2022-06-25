The Time Is Right To Purchase PTC Inc. (NASDAQ: PTC)

During the last session, PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)’s traded shares were 0.88 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.15. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $112.44, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.62% or $3.93. The 52-week high for the PTC share is $153.73, that puts it down -36.72 from that peak though still a striking 14.13% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $96.55. The company’s market capitalization is $12.69B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.78 million shares, and the average trade volume was 791.80K shares over the past three months.

PTC Inc. (PTC) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.90. PTC has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 14 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 10 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $1.06.

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) trade information

PTC Inc. (PTC) registered a 3.62% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.62% in intraday trading to $112.44 this Friday, 06/24/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 12.13%, and it has moved by 3.47% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -18.37%. The short interest in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) is 2.66 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.15 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $145.58, which implies an increase of 22.76% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $120.00 and $165.00 respectively. As a result, PTC is trading at a discount of -46.74% off the target high and -6.72% off the low.

PTC Inc. (PTC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that PTC Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. PTC Inc. (PTC) shares have gone down -7.14% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 14.61% against -2.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 27.70% this quarter and then jump 10.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 7.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $472.62 million as predicted by 11 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 11 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $509.05 million by the end of Sep 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 60.00%. While earnings are projected to return 258.40% in 2022, the next five years will return 13.30% per annum.

PTC Dividends

PTC Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 26 and May 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)’s Major holders

PTC Inc. insiders own 10.30% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 90.61%, with the float percentage being 101.02%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 760 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 11.94 million shares (or 10.21% of all shares), a total value of $1.45 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.51 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.28% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $916.7 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of PTC Inc. (PTC) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 3.01 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.58 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $365.23 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.67 million, or about 2.28% of the stock, which is worth about $323.75 million.