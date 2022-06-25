The Time Is Right To Purchase Montrose Environmental Group Inc. (NYSE: MEG)

During the last session, Montrose Environmental Group Inc. (NYSE:MEG)’s traded shares were 0.42 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $34.91, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.52% or $1.51. The 52-week high for the MEG share is $80.42, that puts it down -130.36 from that peak though still a striking 18.76% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $28.36. The company’s market capitalization is $1.00B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.28 million shares, and the average trade volume was 186.12K shares over the past three months.

Montrose Environmental Group Inc. (MEG) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. MEG has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.1.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Montrose Environmental Group Inc. (NYSE:MEG) trade information

Montrose Environmental Group Inc. (MEG) registered a 4.52% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.52% in intraday trading to $34.91 this Friday, 06/24/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 17.94%, and it has moved by -7.99% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -36.42%. The short interest in Montrose Environmental Group Inc. (NYSE:MEG) is 1.63 million shares and it means that shorts have 10.19 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $56.71, which implies an increase of 38.44% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $40.00 and $73.00 respectively. As a result, MEG is trading at a discount of -109.11% off the target high and -14.58% off the low.

Montrose Environmental Group Inc. (MEG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Montrose Environmental Group Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Montrose Environmental Group Inc. (MEG) shares have gone down -50.80% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -42.42% against 8.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 83.90% this quarter and then jump 90.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 1.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $134.68 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $136.93 million by the end of Jun 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $133.82 million and $136.22 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 0.60% and then jump by 0.50% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return 63.60% in 2022.

MEG Dividends

Montrose Environmental Group Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 22 and March 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Montrose Environmental Group Inc. (NYSE:MEG)’s Major holders

Montrose Environmental Group Inc. insiders own 8.21% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 94.63%, with the float percentage being 103.10%. Fred Alger Management, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 230 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 2.9 million shares (or 9.76% of all shares), a total value of $204.22 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.18 million shares, is of Capital Research Global Investors’s that is approximately 7.34% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $153.7 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Montrose Environmental Group Inc. (MEG) shares are Smallcap World Fund and Alger Weatherbie Specialized Growth Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Smallcap World Fund owns about 1.88 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.33 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $132.56 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.95 million, or about 3.20% of the stock, which is worth about $43.52 million.