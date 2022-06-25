The Pennant Group Inc. (NASDAQ: PNTG): Is It Possible To Be Down -38.00% YTD And Still Lose Money

During the last session, The Pennant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG)’s traded shares were 0.35 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $14.31, reflecting an intraday gain of 6.00% or $0.81. The 52-week high for the PNTG share is $43.38, that puts it down -203.14 from that peak though still a striking 20.48% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $11.38. The company’s market capitalization is $391.95M, and the average trade volume was 154.45K shares over the past three months.

The Pennant Group Inc. (PNTG) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.20. PNTG has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 3 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.13.

The Pennant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG) trade information

The Pennant Group Inc. (PNTG) registered a 6.00% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 6.00% in intraday trading to $14.31 this Friday, 06/24/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.57%, and it has moved by -17.57% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -66.19%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $18.50, which implies an increase of 22.65% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $16.00 and $23.00 respectively. As a result, PNTG is trading at a discount of -60.73% off the target high and -11.81% off the low.

The Pennant Group Inc. (PNTG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that The Pennant Group Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. The Pennant Group Inc. (PNTG) shares have gone down -35.04% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 39.13% against -6.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -23.50% this quarter and then jump 54.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 4.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $112.26 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $115.24 million by the end of Sep 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -21.50%. While earnings are projected to return -83.10% in 2022, the next five years will return 41.00% per annum.

PNTG Dividends

The Pennant Group Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 22 and February 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

The Pennant Group Inc. (NASDAQ:PNTG)’s Major holders

The Pennant Group Inc. insiders own 8.92% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 91.22%, with the float percentage being 100.15%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 215 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 4.18 million shares (or 14.64% of all shares), a total value of $77.82 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.07 million shares, is of Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc’s that is approximately 14.26% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $93.92 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of The Pennant Group Inc. (PNTG) shares are Wasatch Small Cap Growth Fund and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Wasatch Small Cap Growth Fund owns about 2.02 million shares. This amounts to just over 7.08 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $37.63 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.9 million, or about 6.66% of the stock, which is worth about $31.58 million.