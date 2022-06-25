The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ: LOVE)’s 12.21% Gain This Week Just Tells Us Something New

During the last session, The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)’s traded shares were 0.4 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 2.35. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $33.36, reflecting an intraday gain of 7.37% or $2.29. The 52-week high for the LOVE share is $87.12, that puts it down -161.15 from that peak though still a striking 21.91% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $26.05. The company’s market capitalization is $505.40M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.48 million shares, and the average trade volume was 570.85K shares over the past three months.

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) trade information

The Lovesac Company (LOVE) registered a 7.37% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 7.37% in intraday trading to $33.36 this Friday, 06/24/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 12.21%, and it has moved by 26.17% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -53.92%. The short interest in The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE) is 2.1 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.74 day(s) to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

The Lovesac Company (LOVE) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that The Lovesac Company has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. The Lovesac Company (LOVE) shares have gone down -48.64% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 64.67% against 7.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -261.50% this quarter and then drop -23.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 31.20% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $115.62 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $134.72 million by the end of Jul 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 49.10%. While earnings are projected to return 197.60% in 2022, the next five years will return 30.00% per annum.

LOVE Dividends

The Lovesac Company is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 12 and April 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

The Lovesac Company (NASDAQ:LOVE)’s Major holders

The Lovesac Company insiders own 8.59% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 100.14%, with the float percentage being 109.55%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 218 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 1.54 million shares (or 10.15% of all shares), a total value of $101.75 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.5 million shares, is of AllianceBernstein, L.P.’s that is approximately 9.94% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $99.58 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of The Lovesac Company (LOVE) shares are AB Cap Fd.-AB Small Cap Growth Port and Fidelity Small Cap Growth Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2022 indicates that AB Cap Fd.-AB Small Cap Growth Port owns about 0.91 million shares. This amounts to just over 6.03 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $49.08 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.77 million, or about 5.09% of the stock, which is worth about $32.69 million.