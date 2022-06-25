The Future Belongs To Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ADIL) For Risk-Tolerant Investors

During the last session, Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL)’s traded shares were 0.34 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.75. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.19, reflecting an intraday loss of -3.25% or -$0.04. The 52-week high for the ADIL share is $5.08, that puts it down -326.89 from that peak though still a striking 5.04% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.13. The company’s market capitalization is $27.64M, and the average trade volume was 169.14K shares over the past three months.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ADIL) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. ADIL has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.17.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL) trade information

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ADIL) registered a -3.25% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -3.25% in intraday trading to $1.19 this Friday, 06/24/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.30%, and it has moved by -9.16% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -52.78%.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ADIL) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 29.20% this quarter and then jump 32.00% in the quarter after that.

While earnings are projected to return -19.60% in 2022.

ADIL Dividends

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ADIL)’s Major holders

Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders own 13.37% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 8.66%, with the float percentage being 9.99%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 28 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 0.59 million shares (or 2.49% of all shares), a total value of $1.6 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.23 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 0.95% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.45 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Adial Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ADIL) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.41 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.74 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.12 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.17 million, or about 0.72% of the stock, which is worth about $0.46 million.