The $4.65 Value Of NextCure Inc. (NASDAQ: NXTC) Should Not Be Underestimated

During the last session, NextCure Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC)’s traded shares were 0.3 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $4.65, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.52% or -$0.12. The 52-week high for the NXTC share is $9.18, that puts it down -97.42 from that peak though still a striking 30.11% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.25. The company’s market capitalization is $129.64M, and the average trade volume was 161.05K shares over the past three months.

NextCure Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) trade information

NextCure Inc. (NXTC) registered a -2.52% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.52% in intraday trading to $4.65 this Friday, 06/24/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 7.89%, and it has moved by 31.36% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -43.36%.

NextCure Inc. (NXTC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that NextCure Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. NextCure Inc. (NXTC) shares have gone down -21.45% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -7.17% against 0.90. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -10.80% this quarter and then drop -15.40% in the quarter after that.

While earnings are projected to return -89.00% in 2022.

NXTC Dividends

NextCure Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 02 and March 07. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

NextCure Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC)’s Major holders

NextCure Inc. insiders own 8.77% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 58.60%, with the float percentage being 64.23%. Orbimed Advisors LLC. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 93 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 2.71 million shares (or 9.77% of all shares), a total value of $16.27 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.67 million shares, is of Sofinnova Investments, Inc.’s that is approximately 9.63% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $16.03 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of NextCure Inc. (NXTC) shares are Federated Hermes MDT Mid Cap Growth Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2022 indicates that Federated Hermes MDT Mid Cap Growth Fund owns about 0.37 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.35 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.09 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.36 million, or about 1.31% of the stock, which is worth about $2.18 million.