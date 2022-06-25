The $2.25 Value Of IsoPlexis Corporation (NASDAQ: ISO) Should Not Be Underestimated

During the last session, IsoPlexis Corporation (NASDAQ:ISO)’s traded shares were 0.65 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.25, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.63% or $0.12. The 52-week high for the ISO share is $16.95, that puts it down -653.33 from that peak though still a striking 28.0% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.62. The company’s market capitalization is $91.44M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 68950.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 90.02K shares over the past three months.

IsoPlexis Corporation (ISO) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. ISO has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.54.

IsoPlexis Corporation (NASDAQ:ISO) trade information

IsoPlexis Corporation (ISO) registered a 5.63% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.63% in intraday trading to $2.25 this Friday, 06/24/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 7.14%, and it has moved by 5.63% in 30 days. The short interest in IsoPlexis Corporation (NASDAQ:ISO) is 0.85 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.03 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $7.33, which implies an increase of 69.3% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $6.00 and $8.00 respectively. As a result, ISO is trading at a discount of -255.56% off the target high and -166.67% off the low.

IsoPlexis Corporation (ISO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that IsoPlexis Corporation has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. IsoPlexis Corporation (ISO) shares have gone down -72.43% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 78.09% against -2.90. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 51.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $5.33 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $7.01 million by the end of Sep 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -211.40% in 2022.

ISO Dividends

IsoPlexis Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

IsoPlexis Corporation (NASDAQ:ISO)’s Major holders

IsoPlexis Corporation insiders own 10.70% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 73.88%, with the float percentage being 82.73%. Northpond Ventures, Llc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 71 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 8.81 million shares (or 22.55% of all shares), a total value of $80.92 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.1 million shares, is of Perceptive Advisors Llc’s that is approximately 10.49% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $37.64 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of IsoPlexis Corporation (ISO) shares are Blackrock Funds-Health Sciences Opportunity Portfolio and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2022 indicates that Blackrock Funds-Health Sciences Opportunity Portfolio owns about 0.55 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.42 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $2.69 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.22 million, or about 0.57% of the stock, which is worth about $2.05 million.