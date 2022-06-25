Sunworks Inc. (NASDAQ: SUNW) Rose 33.87% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD Numbers Fall -39.41% – Here Are Some Things To Keep In Mind

During the last session, Sunworks Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW)’s traded shares were 0.82 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.70. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.86, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.62% or -$0.05. The 52-week high for the SUNW share is $11.77, that puts it down -532.8 from that peak though still a striking 33.87% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.23. The company’s market capitalization is $59.76M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.13 million shares, and the average trade volume was 1.40 million shares over the past three months.

Sunworks Inc. (SUNW) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. SUNW has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.26.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Sunworks Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW) trade information

Sunworks Inc. (SUNW) registered a -2.62% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.62% in intraday trading to $1.86 this Friday, 06/24/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.91%, and it has moved by 6.90% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -81.78%. The short interest in Sunworks Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW) is 3.83 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.44 day(s) to cover.

Sunworks Inc. (SUNW) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Sunworks Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Sunworks Inc. (SUNW) shares have gone down -44.31% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 24.24% against 22.70. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -36.80% this quarter and then drop -16.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 38.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $31.2 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $33.45 million by the end of Jun 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $6.17 million and $33.3 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 405.70% and then jump by 0.50% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 21.20%. While earnings are projected to return 3.70% in 2022, the next five years will return 10.00% per annum.

SUNW Dividends

Sunworks Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 09 and August 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Sunworks Inc. (NASDAQ:SUNW)’s Major holders

Sunworks Inc. insiders own 0.69% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 17.37%, with the float percentage being 17.49%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 67 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 1.04 million shares (or 3.15% of all shares), a total value of $2.61 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.6 million shares, is of Millennium Management LLC’s that is approximately 1.83% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $1.52 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Sunworks Inc. (SUNW) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.56 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.71 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.42 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.42 million, or about 1.27% of the stock, which is worth about $1.06 million.