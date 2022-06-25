StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ: GASS) Rose 41.59% From Its 52-Week Low; YTD Numbers Rose 54.98% – Here Are Some Things To Keep In Mind

During the last session, StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS)’s traded shares were 0.61 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.90. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.27, reflecting an intraday gain of 12.37% or $0.36. The 52-week high for the GASS share is $4.18, that puts it down -27.83 from that peak though still a striking 41.59% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.91. The company’s market capitalization is $131.91M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.81 million shares, and the average trade volume was 371.22K shares over the past three months.

StealthGas Inc. (GASS) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.00. GASS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.09.

StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) trade information

StealthGas Inc. (GASS) registered a 12.37% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 12.37% in intraday trading to $3.27 this Friday, 06/24/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.54%, and it has moved by 35.12% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 32.07%. The short interest in StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS) is 60150.0 shares and it means that shorts have 0.47 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $4.50, which implies an increase of 27.33% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.50 and $4.50 respectively. As a result, GASS is trading at a discount of -37.61% off the target high and -37.61% off the low.

StealthGas Inc. (GASS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that StealthGas Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. StealthGas Inc. (GASS) shares have gone up 44.05% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 188.89% against 19.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 350.00% this quarter and then drop -7.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -22.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $28.9 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $28.55 million by the end of Jun 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $37.42 million and $39.25 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -22.80% and then drop by -27.30% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -36.50%. While earnings are projected to return -396.90% in 2022, the next five years will return 5.10% per annum.

GASS Dividends

StealthGas Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 23 and February 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

StealthGas Inc. (NASDAQ:GASS)’s Major holders

StealthGas Inc. insiders own 21.60% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 48.08%, with the float percentage being 61.33%. Glendon Capital Management, LP is the largest shareholder of the company, while 23 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 6.5 million shares (or 17.01% of all shares), a total value of $13.71 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.52 million shares, is of MSD Partners, L.P.’s that is approximately 9.21% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $7.42 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of StealthGas Inc. (GASS) shares are Royce Micro Cap Trust and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Royce Micro Cap Trust owns about 0.23 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.60 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.48 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 39172.0, or about 0.10% of the stock, which is worth about $84415.0.