Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE: SMWB) On Friday – Up 15.27 Percent From Lows, What To Expect Going Ahead?

During the last session, Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB)’s traded shares were 0.62 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $8.97, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.90% or $0.5. The 52-week high for the SMWB share is $25.50, that puts it down -184.28 from that peak though still a striking 15.27% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $7.60. The company’s market capitalization is $664.05M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 64280.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 114.87K shares over the past three months.

Similarweb Ltd. (SMWB) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.40. SMWB has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.3.

Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB) trade information

Similarweb Ltd. (SMWB) registered a 5.90% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.90% in intraday trading to $8.97 this Friday, 06/24/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 10.33%, and it has moved by -0.77% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -53.57%. The short interest in Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB) is 0.56 million shares and it means that shorts have 3.05 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $20.57, which implies an increase of 56.39% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $17.00 and $23.00 respectively. As a result, SMWB is trading at a discount of -156.41% off the target high and -89.52% off the low.

Similarweb Ltd. (SMWB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Similarweb Ltd. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Similarweb Ltd. (SMWB) shares have gone down -49.44% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 0.00% against 9.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -25.00% this quarter and then drop -42.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 42.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $45.95 million as predicted by 6 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 6 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $50.58 million by the end of Sep 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -322.10% in 2022.

SMWB Dividends

Similarweb Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Similarweb Ltd. (NYSE:SMWB)’s Major holders

Similarweb Ltd. insiders own 31.26% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 37.52%, with the float percentage being 54.59%. Naspers Ltd. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 54 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 11.17 million shares (or 14.93% of all shares), a total value of $144.69 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.77 million shares, is of ION Crossover Partners Ltd’s that is approximately 7.71% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $74.75 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Similarweb Ltd. (SMWB) shares are Baron Opportunity Fund and Delaware Ivy Small Cap Growth Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Baron Opportunity Fund owns about 0.99 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.33 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $12.86 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.29 million, or about 0.39% of the stock, which is worth about $3.81 million.