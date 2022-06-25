Should Intapp Inc. (NASDAQ: INTA) Revive After A -165.3% Drop From Highs?

During the last session, Intapp Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA)’s traded shares were 0.3 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $15.42, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.76% or $0.84. The 52-week high for the INTA share is $40.91, that puts it down -165.3 from that peak though still a striking 12.32% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $13.52. The company’s market capitalization is $955.42M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.11 million shares, and the average trade volume was 125.87K shares over the past three months.

Intapp Inc. (INTA) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.60. INTA has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.08.

Intapp Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) trade information

Intapp Inc. (INTA) registered a 5.76% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.76% in intraday trading to $15.42 this Friday, 06/24/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 11.02%, and it has moved by -24.45% in 30 days. The short interest in Intapp Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) is 0.64 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.34 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $31.88, which implies an increase of 51.63% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $23.00 and $45.00 respectively. As a result, INTA is trading at a discount of -191.83% off the target high and -49.16% off the low.

Intapp Inc. (INTA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Intapp Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Intapp Inc. (INTA) shares have gone down -38.32% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 69.64% against 4.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 57.90% this quarter and then drop -75.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 24.90% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $71.46 million as predicted by 8 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $73.62 million by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $61.26 million and $57.01 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 16.70% and then jump by 29.10% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -4.00% in 2022, the next five years will return 42.40% per annum.

INTA Dividends

Intapp Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on May 11. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Intapp Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA)’s Major holders

Intapp Inc. insiders own 11.34% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 81.49%, with the float percentage being 91.91%. Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited is the largest shareholder of the company, while 97 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 22.13 million shares (or 35.57% of all shares), a total value of $531.42 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 18.24 million shares, is of Great Hill Partners LP’s that is approximately 29.32% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $437.98 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Intapp Inc. (INTA) shares are Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund and Fidelity Advisor Small Cap Fund. Data provided on Apr 29, 2022 indicates that Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund owns about 3.02 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.85 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $75.32 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.53 million, or about 0.86% of the stock, which is worth about $12.78 million.