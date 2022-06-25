Should Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: AMEH) Revive After A -232.33% Drop From Highs?

During the last session, Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH)’s traded shares were 0.47 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.62. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $40.09, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.28% or $0.11. The 52-week high for the AMEH share is $133.23, that puts it down -232.33 from that peak though still a striking 26.37% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $29.52. The company’s market capitalization is $2.21B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.28 million shares, and the average trade volume was 268.99K shares over the past three months.

Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. (AMEH) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.50. AMEH has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 0 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.32.

Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) trade information

Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. (AMEH) registered a 0.28% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.28% in intraday trading to $40.09 this Friday, 06/24/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 17.15%, and it has moved by 17.43% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -33.31%. The short interest in Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) is 4.58 million shares and it means that shorts have 18.36 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $50.00, which implies an increase of 19.82% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $50.00 and $50.00 respectively. As a result, AMEH is trading at a discount of -24.72% off the target high and -24.72% off the low.

Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. (AMEH) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 6.70% this quarter and then jump 32.10% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 35.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $263.26 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $243.76 million by the end of Jun 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $176.06 million and $175.64 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 49.50% and then jump by 38.80% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 25.30%. While earnings are projected to return 60.90% in 2022, the next five years will return 10.70% per annum.

AMEH Dividends

Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 08 and March 14. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH)’s Major holders

Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. insiders own 29.81% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 31.77%, with the float percentage being 45.26%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 212 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 5.99 million shares (or 16.72% of all shares), a total value of $290.18 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.9 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 10.89% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $286.37 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Apollo Medical Holdings Inc. (AMEH) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2022 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 2.66 million shares. This amounts to just over 7.42 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $136.77 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.03 million, or about 2.88% of the stock, which is worth about $75.66 million.