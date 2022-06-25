Sera Prognostics Inc. (NASDAQ: SERA): Another Stock Investors Should Watch

During the last session, Sera Prognostics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA)’s traded shares were 0.7 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.75, reflecting an intraday gain of 34.62% or $0.45. The 52-week high for the SERA share is $15.50, that puts it down -785.71 from that peak though still a striking 34.29% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.15. The company’s market capitalization is $51.96M, and the average trade volume was 112.87K shares over the past three months.

Sera Prognostics Inc. (SERA) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. SERA has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.37.

Sera Prognostics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA) trade information

Sera Prognostics Inc. (SERA) registered a 34.62% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 34.62% in intraday trading to $1.75 this Friday, 06/24/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 43.44%, and it has moved by 15.13% in 30 days.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $10.33, which implies an increase of 83.06% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $2.00 and $17.00 respectively. As a result, SERA is trading at a discount of -871.43% off the target high and -14.29% off the low.

Sera Prognostics Inc. (SERA) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Sera Prognostics Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Sera Prognostics Inc. (SERA) shares have gone down -77.15% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 35.62% against -1.80. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 1,229.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $38k as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $100k by the end of Jun 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -76.40% in 2022.

SERA Dividends

Sera Prognostics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Sera Prognostics Inc. (NASDAQ:SERA)’s Major holders

Sera Prognostics Inc. insiders own 26.95% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 53.47%, with the float percentage being 73.20%. Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 73 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 0.78 million shares (or 55.49% of all shares), a total value of $5.36 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.63 million shares, is of Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s that is approximately 44.88% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $2.39 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Sera Prognostics Inc. (SERA) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.12 million shares. This amounts to just over 8.82 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.85 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.11 million, or about 7.73% of the stock, which is worth about $0.73 million.