Riskified Ltd. (NYSE: RSKD) Stock: Boom Or Bust? What Happens Next?

During the last session, Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD)’s traded shares were 0.42 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $5.09, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.73% or $0.23. The 52-week high for the RSKD share is $40.48, that puts it down -695.28 from that peak though still a striking 25.74% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $3.78. The company’s market capitalization is $776.02M, and the average trade volume was 458.20K shares over the past three months.

Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD) trade information

Riskified Ltd. (RSKD) registered a 4.73% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.73% in intraday trading to $5.09 this Friday, 06/24/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 13.36%, and it has moved by 8.53% in 30 days.

Riskified Ltd. (RSKD) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Riskified Ltd. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Riskified Ltd. (RSKD) shares have gone down -36.77% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -207.69% against 4.30. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 11.70% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $55.89 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $57.45 million by the end of Jun 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $51.08 million and $55.69 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 9.40% and then jump by 3.20% in the coming quarter.

While earnings are projected to return -369.20% in 2022.

RSKD Dividends

Riskified Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 16. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Riskified Ltd. (NYSE:RSKD)’s Major holders

Riskified Ltd. insiders own 21.10% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 59.72%, with the float percentage being 75.70%.