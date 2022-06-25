Risk-Tolerant Investors Should Take A Chance On Dril-Quip Inc. (NYSE: DRQ)

During the last session, Dril-Quip Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)’s traded shares were 0.58 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.22. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $24.35, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.53% or $0.83. The 52-week high for the DRQ share is $41.23, that puts it down -69.32 from that peak though still a striking 25.38% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $18.17. The company’s market capitalization is $882.93M, and the average trade volume was 282.22K shares over the past three months.

Dril-Quip Inc. (DRQ) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 3.00. DRQ has a Sell rating from 1 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 4 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.08.

Dril-Quip Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) trade information

Dril-Quip Inc. (DRQ) registered a 3.53% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.53% in intraday trading to $24.35 this Friday, 06/24/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -3.37%, and it has moved by -21.58% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -34.49%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $28.50, which implies an increase of 14.56% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $23.00 and $35.00 respectively. As a result, DRQ is trading at a discount of -43.74% off the target high and 5.54% off the low.

Dril-Quip Inc. (DRQ) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Dril-Quip Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Dril-Quip Inc. (DRQ) shares have gone up 24.87% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 74.68% against 11.20. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 84.90% this quarter and then jump 94.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 11.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $87.85 million as predicted by 4 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 4 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $93.67 million by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $86.28 million and $85.64 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 1.80% and then jump by 9.40% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -28.20%. While earnings are projected to return -315.20% in 2022.

DRQ Dividends

Dril-Quip Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 27 and May 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Dril-Quip Inc. (NYSE:DRQ)’s Major holders

Dril-Quip Inc. insiders own 2.12% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 106.72%, with the float percentage being 109.03%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 264 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 5.85 million shares (or 16.93% of all shares), a total value of $218.33 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.87 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 11.23% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $76.26 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Dril-Quip Inc. (DRQ) shares are iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Oil Services ETF. Data provided on Jan 30, 2022 indicates that iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF owns about 2.49 million shares. This amounts to just over 7.20 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $62.86 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.37 million, or about 3.97% of the stock, which is worth about $39.48 million.