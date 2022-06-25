Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ: RBBN) Has Been Falling -53.06% Year-To-Date. Troubles Yet To Come?

During the last session, Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN)’s traded shares were 0.64 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.95. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.84, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.74% or -$0.08. The 52-week high for the RBBN share is $8.02, that puts it down -182.39 from that peak though still a striking 9.51% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.57. The company’s market capitalization is $424.86M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.18 million shares, and the average trade volume was 456.79K shares over the past three months.

Ribbon Communications Inc. (RBBN) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.50. RBBN has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.04.

Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) trade information

Ribbon Communications Inc. (RBBN) registered a -2.74% downside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.74% in intraday trading to $2.84 this Friday, 06/24/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 2.90%, and it has moved by 4.03% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -64.01%. The short interest in Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) is 1.65 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.99 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.83, which implies an increase of 51.29% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.00 and $7.00 respectively. As a result, RBBN is trading at a discount of -146.48% off the target high and -40.85% off the low.

Ribbon Communications Inc. (RBBN) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Ribbon Communications Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Ribbon Communications Inc. (RBBN) shares have gone down -53.44% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -12.50% against -7.50. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 2.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $205.73 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $225.25 million by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $211.21 million and $210.4 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to shrink by -2.60% and then jump by 7.10% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -33.60%. While earnings are projected to return -296.00% in 2022, the next five years will return 12.00% per annum.

RBBN Dividends

Ribbon Communications Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 26 and May 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN)’s Major holders

Ribbon Communications Inc. insiders own 18.93% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 68.08%, with the float percentage being 83.97%. JP Morgan Chase & Company is the largest shareholder of the company, while 181 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 49.95 million shares (or 33.27% of all shares), a total value of $154.36 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 8.48 million shares, is of Paradigm Capital Management’s that is approximately 5.65% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $51.28 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Ribbon Communications Inc. (RBBN) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.86 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.24 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $11.25 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.69 million, or about 1.12% of the stock, which is worth about $10.21 million.