ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ: RNW):The Stock Was Up 20.94 Percent From Its Lows On Friday, So What’s To Come?

During the last session, ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ:RNW)’s traded shares were 0.8 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.40, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.90% or $0.24. The 52-week high for the RNW share is $12.30, that puts it down -92.19 from that peak though still a striking 20.94% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.06. The company’s market capitalization is $2.58B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.82 million shares, and the average trade volume was 756.23K shares over the past three months.

ReNew Energy Global plc (RNW) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.80. RNW has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 6 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 5 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.01.

ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ:RNW) trade information

ReNew Energy Global plc (RNW) registered a 3.90% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.90% in intraday trading to $6.40 this Friday, 06/24/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 8.66%, and it has moved by -5.88% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -35.68%. The short interest in ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ:RNW) is 3.21 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.2 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $12.18, which implies an increase of 47.45% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $8.00 and $18.00 respectively. As a result, RNW is trading at a discount of -181.25% off the target high and -25.0% off the low.

ReNew Energy Global plc (RNW) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that ReNew Energy Global plc has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. ReNew Energy Global plc (RNW) shares have gone down -21.28% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 209.09% against 17.50.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $233.95 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $285.4 million by the end of Jun 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -143.10% in 2022.

RNW Dividends

ReNew Energy Global plc is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

ReNew Energy Global plc (NASDAQ:RNW)’s Major holders

ReNew Energy Global plc insiders own 16.62% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 73.91%, with the float percentage being 88.65%. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board is the largest shareholder of the company, while 97 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 46.87 million shares (or 17.35% of all shares), a total value of $364.63 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 34.15 million shares, is of Goldman Sachs Group Inc’s that is approximately 12.64% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $265.68 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of ReNew Energy Global plc (RNW) shares are Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF and Managed Portfolio Series-Ecofin Global Renewables Infrastructure Fd. Data provided on Jan 30, 2022 indicates that Invesco ETF Tr-Invesco Wilderhill Clean Energy ETF owns about 2.41 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.89 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $15.32 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.14 million, or about 0.42% of the stock, which is worth about $9.01 million.