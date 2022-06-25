Q2 Holdings Inc. (NYSE: QTWO) Rose 17.36% From Its 52-Week Low, But YTD Numbers Fell -47.57%. Here’s What You Need To Know At This Time

During the last session, Q2 Holdings Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)’s traded shares were 0.63 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.58. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $41.65, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.99% or $1.98. The 52-week high for the QTWO share is $108.89, that puts it down -161.44 from that peak though still a striking 17.36% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $34.42. The company’s market capitalization is $2.24B, and the average trade volume was 593.09K shares over the past three months.

Q2 Holdings Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) trade information

Q2 Holdings Inc. (QTWO) registered a 4.99% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.99% in intraday trading to $41.65 this Friday, 06/24/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 19.86%, and it has moved by -17.10% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -61.47%.

Q2 Holdings Inc. (QTWO) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Q2 Holdings Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Q2 Holdings Inc. (QTWO) shares have gone down -49.05% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 9.38% against 6.80. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -44.40% this quarter and then jump 233.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 15.80% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $140.27 million as predicted by 13 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 13 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $147.88 million by the end of Sep 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -16.90%. While earnings are projected to return 24.40% in 2022, the next five years will return 34.40% per annum.

QTWO Dividends

Q2 Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between January 24 and January 28. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Q2 Holdings Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)’s Major holders

Q2 Holdings Inc. insiders own 2.10% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 111.46%, with the float percentage being 113.85%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 340 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 5.22 million shares (or 2.97% of all shares), a total value of $414.32 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.96 million shares, is of Brown Capital Management, LLC’s that is approximately 2.82% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $393.89 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Q2 Holdings Inc. (QTWO) shares are Brown Capital Management Small Company Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Brown Capital Management Small Company Fund owns about 2.88 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.64 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $177.37 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.53 million, or about 0.87% of the stock, which is worth about $121.9 million.