Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ: PRTG) Is Worth A Look At Current Prices?

During the last session, Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG)’s traded shares were 0.52 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $6.70, reflecting an intraday loss of -2.76% or -$0.19. The 52-week high for the PRTG share is $26.75, that puts it down -299.25 from that peak though still a striking 31.04% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $4.62. The company’s market capitalization is $99.90M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 40660.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 37.59K shares over the past three months.

Portage Biotech Inc. (PRTG) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. PRTG has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 4 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.29.

Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG) trade information

Portage Biotech Inc. (PRTG) registered a -2.76% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -2.76% in intraday trading to $6.70 this Friday, 06/24/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -19.57%, and it has moved by -9.21% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -74.18%. The short interest in Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG) is 0.23 million shares and it means that shorts have 8.27 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $34.25, which implies an increase of 80.44% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $30.00 and $40.00 respectively. As a result, PRTG is trading at a discount of -497.01% off the target high and -347.76% off the low.

Portage Biotech Inc. (PRTG) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Portage Biotech Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Portage Biotech Inc. (PRTG) shares have gone down -48.18% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 21.48% against 0.90.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 10.70%. While earnings are projected to return -177.10% in 2022.

PRTG Dividends

Portage Biotech Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 23. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Portage Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTG)’s Major holders

Portage Biotech Inc. insiders own 61.88% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 5.01%, with the float percentage being 13.15%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 61 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 0.23 million shares (or 1.71% of all shares), a total value of $1.5 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.13 million shares, is of Maven Securities Limited’s that is approximately 0.99% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $1.41 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Portage Biotech Inc. (PRTG) shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF. Data provided on Jan 30, 2022 indicates that iShares Russell 2000 ETF owns about 84806.0 shares. This amounts to just over 0.64 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.74 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 40470.0, or about 0.30% of the stock, which is worth about $0.35 million.