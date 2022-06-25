PetVivo Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: PETV) Investing Potential Is $2.63

During the last session, PetVivo Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PETV)’s traded shares were 0.35 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.86. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.63, reflecting an intraday gain of 10.97% or $0.26. The 52-week high for the PETV share is $9.75, that puts it down -270.72 from that peak though still a striking 54.37% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.20. The company’s market capitalization is $23.33M, and the average trade volume was 42.26K shares over the past three months.

PetVivo Holdings Inc. (PETV) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. PETV has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 1 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.19.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

PetVivo Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PETV) trade information

PetVivo Holdings Inc. (PETV) registered a 10.97% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 10.97% in intraday trading to $2.63 this Friday, 06/24/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 48.59%, and it has moved by 78.91% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -73.38%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $7.00, which implies an increase of 62.43% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $7.00 and $7.00 respectively. As a result, PETV is trading at a discount of -166.16% off the target high and -166.16% off the low.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $60k as predicted by 1 analyst(s).

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 22.80%. While earnings are projected to return -44.80% in 2022.

PETV Dividends

PetVivo Holdings Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

PetVivo Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PETV)’s Major holders

PetVivo Holdings Inc. insiders own 39.26% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 6.83%, with the float percentage being 11.24%. Kepos Capital Lp is the largest shareholder of the company, while 15 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 0.23 million shares (or 3.31% of all shares), a total value of $0.89 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.21 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 3.03% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.81 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of PetVivo Holdings Inc. (PETV) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.17 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.44 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.65 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 41686.0, or about 0.59% of the stock, which is worth about $0.16 million.