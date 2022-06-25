O’Reilly Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ: ORLY): A Look At Its Value

During the last session, O’Reilly Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)’s traded shares were 0.87 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.02. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $639.06, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.73% or $10.87. The 52-week high for the ORLY share is $748.68, that puts it down -17.15 from that peak though still a striking 14.31% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $547.59. The company’s market capitalization is $41.88B, and the average trade volume was 641.58K shares over the past three months.

O’Reilly Automotive Inc. (ORLY) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.10. ORLY has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 25 analysts who have looked at this stock. 7 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 2 suggest Overweight, and 15 recommend a Buy rating for it. 1 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $8.98.

O’Reilly Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) trade information

O’Reilly Automotive Inc. (ORLY) registered a 1.73% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.73% in intraday trading to $639.06 this Friday, 06/24/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 9.24%, and it has moved by 5.08% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 16.27%.

O’Reilly Automotive Inc. (ORLY) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that O’Reilly Automotive Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. O’Reilly Automotive Inc. (ORLY) shares have gone down -6.22% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 4.89% against 12.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 7.80% this quarter and then jump 10.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 7.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.71 billion as predicted by 17 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 17 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.78 billion by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $3.23 billion and $3.48 billion respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 14.90% and then jump by 8.70% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 23.70%. While earnings are projected to return 32.10% in 2022, the next five years will return 9.90% per annum.

ORLY Dividends

O’Reilly Automotive Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 26 and May 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

O’Reilly Automotive Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)’s Major holders

O’Reilly Automotive Inc. insiders own 1.10% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 86.62%, with the float percentage being 87.58%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 1,510 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 5.22 million shares (or 7.94% of all shares), a total value of $3.69 billion in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 4.69 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 7.14% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $3.21 billion.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of O’Reilly Automotive Inc. (ORLY) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.91 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.91 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.35 billion market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.43 million, or about 2.17% of the stock, which is worth about $1.01 billion.