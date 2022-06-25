Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ: OLK) At $12.45 Is Worth A Gamble

During the last session, Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK)’s traded shares were 0.37 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $12.45, reflecting an intraday gain of 10.57% or $1.19. The 52-week high for the OLK share is $38.78, that puts it down -211.49 from that peak though still a striking 32.61% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $8.39. The company’s market capitalization is $1.38B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.23 million shares, and the average trade volume was 193.20K shares over the past three months.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (OLK) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. OLK has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 2 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.03.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) trade information

Olink Holding AB (publ) (OLK) registered a 10.57% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 10.57% in intraday trading to $12.45 this Friday, 06/24/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 39.11%, and it has moved by 16.25% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -63.30%. The short interest in Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK) is 4.19 million shares and it means that shorts have 27.73 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $18.33, which implies an increase of 32.08% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $15.00 and $20.00 respectively. As a result, OLK is trading at a discount of -60.64% off the target high and -20.48% off the low.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (OLK) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Olink Holding AB (publ) has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Olink Holding AB (publ) (OLK) shares have gone down -36.09% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 32.56% against -2.90.

While earnings are projected to return -79.70% in 2022.

OLK Dividends

Olink Holding AB (publ) is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 10. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Olink Holding AB (publ) (NASDAQ:OLK)’s Major holders

Olink Holding AB (publ) insiders own 69.87% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 37.29%, with the float percentage being 123.73%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 66 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 11.9 million shares (or 10.00% of all shares), a total value of $216.59 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 9.42 million shares, is of Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc’s that is approximately 7.92% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $171.46 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Olink Holding AB (publ) (OLK) shares are Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Health Sciences Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund owns about 2.24 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.88 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $40.81 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.7 million, or about 1.43% of the stock, which is worth about $30.91 million.