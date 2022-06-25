Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ: OAS) Shares Have Been Up About 5.61% Year-To-Date Since The Beginning Of 2022

During the last session, Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS)’s traded shares were 0.82 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $128.04, reflecting an intraday loss of -0.61% or -$0.78. The 52-week high for the OAS share is $181.34, that puts it down -41.63 from that peak though still a striking 40.39% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $76.32. The company’s market capitalization is $2.81B, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.51 million shares, and the average trade volume was 352.07K shares over the past three months.

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. OAS has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 5 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $6.3.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) trade information

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS) registered a -0.61% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -0.61% in intraday trading to $128.04 this Friday, 06/24/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -15.61%, and it has moved by -11.00% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 34.51%. The short interest in Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) is 1.43 million shares and it means that shorts have 4.51 day(s) to cover.

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Oasis Petroleum Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS) shares have gone up 9.81% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 279.31% against 26.50. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 128.30% this quarter and then jump 212.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 73.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $345.5 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $920.33 million by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $249.8 million and $239 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 38.30% and then jump by 285.10% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 54.90%. While earnings are projected to return 105.00% in 2022, the next five years will return 3.00% per annum.

OAS Dividends

Oasis Petroleum Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 01 and August 05. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Oasis Petroleum Inc. is 2.34, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.83 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS)’s Major holders

Oasis Petroleum Inc. insiders own 5.74% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 96.03%, with the float percentage being 101.87%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 343 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 1.8 million shares (or 9.19% of all shares), a total value of $263.97 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.75 million shares, is of JP Morgan Chase & Company’s that is approximately 8.89% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $255.34 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Oasis Petroleum Inc. (OAS) shares are Capitol Ser Tr-Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Small Cap Equity Fd and SPDR (R) Ser Tr-SPDR (R) S&P (R) Oil & Gas Explor & Prod ETF. Data provided on Apr 29, 2022 indicates that Capitol Ser Tr-Fuller & Thaler Behavioral Small Cap Equity Fd owns about 0.92 million shares. This amounts to just over 4.68 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $121.89 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.58 million, or about 2.96% of the stock, which is worth about $77.04 million.