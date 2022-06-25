Now Is The Time To Buy Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE: WDH)

During the last session, Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH)’s traded shares were 0.66 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.28, reflecting an intraday gain of 4.92% or $0.06. The 52-week high for the WDH share is $6.86, that puts it down -435.94 from that peak though still a striking 29.69% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.90. The company’s market capitalization is $473.00M, and the average trade volume was 183.63K shares over the past three months.

Waterdrop Inc. (WDH) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. WDH has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 4 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH) trade information

Waterdrop Inc. (WDH) registered a 4.92% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 4.92% in intraday trading to $1.28 this Friday, 06/24/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -8.57%, and it has moved by 20.75% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -80.72%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $14.37, which implies an increase of 91.09% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $12.50 and $16.13 respectively. As a result, WDH is trading at a discount of -1160.16% off the target high and -876.56% off the low.

Waterdrop Inc. (WDH) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Waterdrop Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Waterdrop Inc. (WDH) shares have gone down -7.91% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 65.93% against 14.10. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 7.30% compared to the previous financial year.

While earnings are projected to return -105.40% in 2022.

WDH Dividends

Waterdrop Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Waterdrop Inc. (NYSE:WDH)’s Major holders

Waterdrop Inc. insiders own 0.80% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 3.03%, with the float percentage being 3.05%. Morgan Stanley is the largest shareholder of the company, while 17 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 3.24 million shares (or 1.03% of all shares), a total value of $4.47 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.24 million shares, is of Morgan Stanley’s that is approximately 1.03% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $4.47 million.