Now Is A Good Time To Buy PEDEVCO Corp. (AMEX: PED)

During the last session, PEDEVCO Corp. (AMEX:PED)’s traded shares were 0.53 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.02. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.20, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.45% or $0.04. The 52-week high for the PED share is $2.44, that puts it down -103.33 from that peak though still a striking 22.5% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.93. The company’s market capitalization is $112.24M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 1.3 million shares, and the average trade volume was 924.09K shares over the past three months.

PEDEVCO Corp. (PED) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. PED has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 2 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.02.

PEDEVCO Corp. (AMEX:PED) trade information

PEDEVCO Corp. (PED) registered a 3.45% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.45% in intraday trading to $1.20 this Friday, 06/24/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -5.51%, and it has moved by 0.08% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -21.05%. The short interest in PEDEVCO Corp. (AMEX:PED) is 0.34 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.55 day(s) to cover.

PEDEVCO Corp. (PED) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that PEDEVCO Corp. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. PEDEVCO Corp. (PED) shares have gone up 11.11% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 750.00% against 11.20. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 260.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $6.6 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $8.7 million by the end of Jun 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 66.80%. While earnings are projected to return 96.40% in 2022.

PED Dividends

PEDEVCO Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

PEDEVCO Corp. (AMEX:PED)’s Major holders

PEDEVCO Corp. insiders own 67.83% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 4.64%, with the float percentage being 14.42%. Renaissance Technologies, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 28 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 1.62 million shares (or 1.90% of all shares), a total value of $1.72 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.68 million shares, is of Morgan Stanley’s that is approximately 0.79% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.72 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of PEDEVCO Corp. (PED) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.46 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.54 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.49 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.3 million, or about 0.35% of the stock, which is worth about $0.31 million.