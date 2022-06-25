Now Is A Good Time To Buy Pear Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: PEAR)

During the last session, Pear Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAR)’s traded shares were 0.32 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.86, reflecting an intraday loss of -7.46% or -$0.15. The 52-week high for the PEAR share is $14.60, that puts it down -684.95 from that peak though still a striking 7.53% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.72. The company’s market capitalization is $243.31M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.31 million shares, and the average trade volume was 306.98K shares over the past three months.

Pear Therapeutics Inc. (PEAR) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.90. PEAR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 8 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 7 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.24.

Pear Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAR) trade information

Pear Therapeutics Inc. (PEAR) registered a -7.46% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -7.46% in intraday trading to $1.86 this Friday, 06/24/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.06%, and it has moved by -54.85% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -81.16%. The short interest in Pear Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAR) is 1.17 million shares and it means that shorts have 5.18 day(s) to cover.

Pear Therapeutics Inc. (PEAR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Pear Therapeutics Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Pear Therapeutics Inc. (PEAR) shares have gone down -68.90% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 11.70% against 11.30. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 400.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $2.4 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.52 million by the end of Jun 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -493.70% in 2022.

PEAR Dividends

Pear Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Pear Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:PEAR)’s Major holders

Pear Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 17.28% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 69.35%, with the float percentage being 83.83%. Temasek Holdings (Private) Limited is the largest shareholder of the company, while 46 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 26.8 million shares (or 19.43% of all shares), a total value of $166.18 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 18.63 million shares, is of 5AM Venture Management, LLC’s that is approximately 13.51% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $115.52 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Pear Therapeutics Inc. (PEAR) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.61 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.44 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.78 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 58053.0, or about 0.04% of the stock, which is worth about $0.27 million.