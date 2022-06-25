Now Is A Good Time To Buy Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: IMPL)

During the last session, Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPL)’s traded shares were 0.75 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $9.15, reflecting an intraday gain of 5.78% or $0.5. The 52-week high for the IMPL share is $34.75, that puts it down -279.78 from that peak though still a striking 37.49% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $5.72. The company’s market capitalization is $208.44M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.14 million shares, and the average trade volume was 73.97K shares over the past three months.

Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPL) trade information

Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IMPL) registered a 5.78% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 5.78% in intraday trading to $9.15 this Friday, 06/24/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 5.78%, and it has moved by 46.17% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 24.83%. The short interest in Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPL) is 0.62 million shares and it means that shorts have 8.96 day(s) to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IMPL) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IMPL) shares have gone down -6.73% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -8.70% against 11.30. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 93.00% this quarter and then jump 3.60% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 3,946.40% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $1.8 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $3.84 million by the end of Jun 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -120.10% in 2022.

IMPL Dividends

Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 15. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:IMPL)’s Major holders

Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc. insiders own 1.17% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 68.24%, with the float percentage being 69.04%. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 83 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 4.14 million shares (or 17.85% of all shares), a total value of $35.69 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.08 million shares, is of Norwest Venture Partners XIV, LP’s that is approximately 13.28% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Sep 29, 2021, these shares were valued at $37.48 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc. (IMPL) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.36 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.56 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $3.12 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.12 million, or about 0.54% of the stock, which is worth about $1.08 million.