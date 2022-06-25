Now Is A Good Time To Buy Greene County Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ: GCBC)

During the last session, Greene County Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC)’s traded shares were 0.35 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.30. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $44.31, reflecting an intraday gain of 0.84% or $0.37. The 52-week high for the GCBC share is $56.00, that puts it down -26.38 from that peak though still a striking 38.55% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $27.23. The company’s market capitalization is $350.94M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 61070.0 shares, and the average trade volume was 21.62K shares over the past three months.

Greene County Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC) trade information

Greene County Bancorp Inc. (GCBC) registered a 0.84% upside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 0.84% in intraday trading to $44.31 this Friday, 06/24/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -7.92%, and it has moved by -13.86% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is 61.95%. The short interest in Greene County Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC) is 23340.0 shares and it means that shorts have 1.11 day(s) to cover.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 21.60%. While earnings are projected to return 28.10% in 2022.

GCBC Dividends

Greene County Bancorp Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 21 and April 25. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Greene County Bancorp Inc. is 0.52, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.17 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years.

Greene County Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:GCBC)’s Major holders

Greene County Bancorp Inc. insiders own 60.20% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 8.18%, with the float percentage being 20.56%. FMR, LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 40 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 0.27 million shares (or 3.12% of all shares), a total value of $9.75 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.12 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 1.43% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $4.46 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Greene County Bancorp Inc. (GCBC) shares are Fidelity Strategic Advisers Fidelity U.S. Total Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2022 indicates that Fidelity Strategic Advisers Fidelity U.S. Total Stock Fund owns about 0.2 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.41 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $8.35 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 88584.0, or about 1.04% of the stock, which is worth about $3.26 million.