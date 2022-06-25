Now Is A Good Time To Buy Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ: GAMB)

During the last session, Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB)’s traded shares were 0.84 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $8.92, reflecting an intraday loss of -6.40% or -$0.61. The 52-week high for the GAMB share is $16.97, that puts it down -90.25 from that peak though still a striking 26.46% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $6.56. The company’s market capitalization is $296.23M, and the average trade volume was 56.49K shares over the past three months.

Gambling.com Group Limited (GAMB) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.30. GAMB has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.11.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB) trade information

Gambling.com Group Limited (GAMB) registered a -6.40% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -6.40% in intraday trading to $8.92 this Friday, 06/24/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -1.55%, and it has moved by 21.20% in 30 days.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $12.67, which implies an increase of 29.6% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $12.00 and $14.00 respectively. As a result, GAMB is trading at a discount of -56.95% off the target high and -34.53% off the low.

Gambling.com Group Limited (GAMB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Gambling.com Group Limited has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Gambling.com Group Limited (GAMB) shares have gone down -16.56% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -18.92% against -9.20. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 74.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $17.97 million as predicted by 3 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 3 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $15.65 million by the end of Jun 2022.

While earnings are projected to return -17.70% in 2022.

GAMB Dividends

Gambling.com Group Limited is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Gambling.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:GAMB)’s Major holders

Gambling.com Group Limited insiders own 64.45% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 24.78%, with the float percentage being 69.71%. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC is the largest shareholder of the company, while 23 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 1.16 million shares (or 3.42% of all shares), a total value of $11.74 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.93 million shares, is of AWM Investment Company, Inc.’s that is approximately 2.74% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $9.4 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Gambling.com Group Limited (GAMB) shares are Listed Funds Tr-Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF and Legg Mason Clearbridge Small Cap Value Fd. Data provided on Jan 30, 2022 indicates that Listed Funds Tr-Roundhill Sports Betting & iGaming ETF owns about 0.41 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.20 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4.28 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.14 million, or about 0.41% of the stock, which is worth about $1.41 million.