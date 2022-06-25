Now Is A Good Time To Buy Eliem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ELYM)

During the last session, Eliem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ELYM)’s traded shares were 0.66 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.65, reflecting an intraday loss of -6.17% or -$0.24. The 52-week high for the ELYM share is $29.69, that puts it down -713.42 from that peak though still a striking 30.96% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.52. The company’s market capitalization is $87.75M, and the average trade volume was 201.60K shares over the past three months.

Eliem Therapeutics Inc. (ELYM) received a consensus recommendation of an Overweight from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. ELYM has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 1 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 2 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.56.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Eliem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ELYM) trade information

Eliem Therapeutics Inc. (ELYM) registered a -6.17% downside in the last session and has traded in the red over the past 5 sessions. The stock plummet -6.17% in intraday trading to $3.65 this Friday, 06/24/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is -6.89%, and it has moved by 22.07% in 30 days.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $24.00, which implies an increase of 84.79% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $13.00 and $35.00 respectively. As a result, ELYM is trading at a discount of -858.9% off the target high and -256.16% off the low.

Eliem Therapeutics Inc. (ELYM) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Eliem Therapeutics Inc. has outperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Eliem Therapeutics Inc. (ELYM) shares have gone down -66.30% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate more than the industry average at 47.41% against 11.30.

While earnings are projected to return -368.80% in 2022.

ELYM Dividends

Eliem Therapeutics Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Eliem Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ELYM)’s Major holders

Eliem Therapeutics Inc. insiders own 33.19% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 72.63%, with the float percentage being 108.71%. RA Capital Management, L.P. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 64 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 13.15 million shares (or 49.50% of all shares), a total value of $137.56 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 1.7 million shares, is of Samlyn Capital, LLC’s that is approximately 6.41% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $17.82 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Eliem Therapeutics Inc. (ELYM) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Russell 2000 ETF. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 0.19 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.71 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.98 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.16 million, or about 0.61% of the stock, which is worth about $1.46 million.