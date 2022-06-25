Now Is A Good Time To Buy Compass Minerals International Inc. (NYSE: CMP)

During the last session, Compass Minerals International Inc. (NYSE:CMP)’s traded shares were 0.54 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.52. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $36.72, reflecting an intraday gain of 3.35% or $1.19. The 52-week high for the CMP share is $75.44, that puts it down -105.45 from that peak though still a striking 13.26% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $31.85. The company’s market capitalization is $1.15B, and the average trade volume was 405.98K shares over the past three months.

Compass Minerals International Inc. (NYSE:CMP) trade information

Compass Minerals International Inc. (CMP) registered a 3.35% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 3.35% in intraday trading to $36.72 this Friday, 06/24/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 12.60%, and it has moved by -16.79% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -39.06%.

Compass Minerals International Inc. (CMP) estimates and forecasts

Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 43.70% this quarter and then drop -100.00% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 44.30% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $213.85 million as predicted by 2 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 2 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $218.9 million by the end of Sep 2022.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -34.20%. While earnings are projected to return -51.70% in 2022, the next five years will return 27.55% per annum.

CMP Dividends

Compass Minerals International Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 14 and February 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Compass Minerals International Inc. is 0.60, with the dividend yield indicating at 1.63 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 4.83%.

Compass Minerals International Inc. (NYSE:CMP)’s Major holders

Compass Minerals International Inc. insiders own 0.68% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 99.09%, with the float percentage being 99.77%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 381 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 5.52 million shares (or 16.16% of all shares), a total value of $346.51 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 3.44 million shares, is of Vanguard Group, Inc. (The)’s that is approximately 10.07% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $175.66 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Compass Minerals International Inc. (CMP) shares are VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF and iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF. Data provided on Feb 27, 2022 indicates that VanEck ETF Trust-VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF owns about 3.13 million shares. This amounts to just over 9.15 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $183.26 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.4 million, or about 7.02% of the stock, which is worth about $128.08 million.