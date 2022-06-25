Now Is A Good Time To Buy Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ: BWV)

During the last session, Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:BWV)’s traded shares were 0.66 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.55, reflecting an intraday gain of 8.05% or $0.19. The 52-week high for the BWV share is $90.90, that puts it down -3464.71 from that peak though still a striking 15.29% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.16. The company’s market capitalization is $29.66M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.56 million shares, and the average trade volume was 3.41 million shares over the past three months.

Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (BWV) registered a 8.05% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 8.05% in intraday trading to $2.55 this Friday, 06/24/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 3.66%, and it has moved by -38.11% in 30 days. The short interest in Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:BWV) is 0.16 million shares and it means that shorts have 0.12 day(s) to cover.

While earnings are projected to return -87.30% in 2022.

Blue Water Vaccines Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings in July. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Blue Water Vaccines Inc. (NASDAQ:BWV)’s Major holders

Blue Water Vaccines Inc. insiders own 61.65% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 11.04%, with the float percentage being 28.79%. American Financial Group Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 8 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 0.4 million shares (or 3.65% of all shares), a total value of $22.77 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2388.0 shares, is of Citigroup Inc.’s that is approximately 0.02% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $0.13 million.