Moelis & Company (NYSE: MC) Stock Dropped -9.48% Over A Month – Are There Any Chances Of Growth?

During the last session, Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)’s traded shares were 0.88 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.26. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $39.89, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.57% or $1.0. The 52-week high for the MC share is $76.19, that puts it down -91.0 from that peak though still a striking 6.84% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $37.16. The company’s market capitalization is $2.74B, and the average trade volume was 575.54K shares over the past three months.

Moelis & Company (MC) received a consensus recommendation of a Hold from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.90. MC has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. 8 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 1 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.71.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) trade information

Moelis & Company (MC) registered a 2.57% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.57% in intraday trading to $39.89 this Friday, 06/24/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 4.48%, and it has moved by -9.48% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -25.59%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $51.29, which implies an increase of 22.23% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $43.00 and $54.00 respectively. As a result, MC is trading at a discount of -35.37% off the target high and -7.8% off the low.

Moelis & Company (MC) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Moelis & Company has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Moelis & Company (MC) shares have gone down -36.06% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -30.93% against -3.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -40.30% this quarter and then drop -50.80% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will decrease -16.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $277.78 million as predicted by 7 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 7 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $325.73 million by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $273.83 million and $515.95 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 1.40% and then drop by -36.90% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 27.50%. While earnings are projected to return 81.20% in 2022, the next five years will return -4.70% per annum.

MC Dividends

Moelis & Company is due to release its next quarterly earnings between April 26 and May 02. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance. Investors should also take the other fundamental and operational aspects into account before investing in the stock. The forward dividend ratio for Moelis & Company is 2.40, with the dividend yield indicating at 6.02 percent, continuing the trend of increasing dividends in recent years. The average dividend yield of the company for the last 5 years is 4.21%.

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC)’s Major holders

Moelis & Company insiders own 1.42% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 93.98%, with the float percentage being 95.34%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 394 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 6.42 million shares (or 9.90% of all shares), a total value of $401.28 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 5.56 million shares, is of Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC’s that is approximately 8.58% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $347.56 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Moelis & Company (MC) shares are Touchstone Funds Group Tr-Touchstone Mid-Cap Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Touchstone Funds Group Tr-Touchstone Mid-Cap Fd owns about 2.59 million shares. This amounts to just over 3.99 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $161.65 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 1.73 million, or about 2.67% of the stock, which is worth about $108.35 million.