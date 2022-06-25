KULR Technology Group Inc. (AMEX: KULR) Stock Jumped 40.16% Over A Month – Is There Any Hope Of A Gain?

During the last session, KULR Technology Group Inc. (AMEX:KULR)’s traded shares were 0.58 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.14. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $1.71, reflecting an intraday gain of 9.62% or $0.15. The 52-week high for the KULR share is $3.81, that puts it down -122.81 from that peak though still a striking 30.99% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $1.18. The company’s market capitalization is $180.44M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.19 million shares, and the average trade volume was 374.72K shares over the past three months.

KULR Technology Group Inc. (KULR) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 2.00. KULR has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 3 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 0 suggest Overweight, and 3 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be -$0.03.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

KULR Technology Group Inc. (AMEX:KULR) trade information

KULR Technology Group Inc. (KULR) registered a 9.62% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 9.62% in intraday trading to $1.71 this Friday, 06/24/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 21.28%, and it has moved by 40.16% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -32.68%. The short interest in KULR Technology Group Inc. (AMEX:KULR) is 2.68 million shares and it means that shorts have 7.98 day(s) to cover.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $5.50, which implies an increase of 68.91% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $4.50 and $7.00 respectively. As a result, KULR is trading at a discount of -309.36% off the target high and -163.16% off the low.

KULR Technology Group Inc. (KULR) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that KULR Technology Group Inc. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. KULR Technology Group Inc. (KULR) shares have gone down -43.75% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at 0.00% against 15.40. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to grow 50.00% this quarter and then jump 33.30% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 139.50% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $900k as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $1.67 million by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $628k and $601k respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 43.30% and then jump by 177.90% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings shrunk an estimated -69.50%. While earnings are projected to return -328.00% in 2022.

KULR Dividends

KULR Technology Group Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between August 15 and August 19. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

KULR Technology Group Inc. (AMEX:KULR)’s Major holders

KULR Technology Group Inc. insiders own 36.26% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 4.81%, with the float percentage being 7.55%. Vanguard Group, Inc. (The) is the largest shareholder of the company, while 38 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 2.83 million shares (or 3.00% of all shares), a total value of $6.15 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.73 million shares, is of Blackrock Inc.’s that is approximately 0.77% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Mar 30, 2022, these shares were valued at $1.57 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of KULR Technology Group Inc. (KULR) shares are Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund. Data provided on Mar 30, 2022 indicates that Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund owns about 1.98 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.10 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $4.3 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.74 million, or about 0.78% of the stock, which is worth about $1.61 million.