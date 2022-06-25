Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ: KRNT): A Look At Its Value

During the last session, Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)’s traded shares were 0.41 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 1.96. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $36.40, reflecting an intraday gain of 1.45% or $0.52. The 52-week high for the KRNT share is $181.38, that puts it down -398.3 from that peak though still a striking 14.81% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $31.01. The company’s market capitalization is $1.79B, and the average trade volume was 661.18K shares over the past three months.

Kornit Digital Ltd. (KRNT) received a consensus recommendation of a Buy from analysts. That translates to a mean rating of 1.70. KRNT has a Sell rating from 0 analyst(s) out of 9 analysts who have looked at this stock. 0 analyst(s) recommend to Hold the stock while 1 suggest Overweight, and 8 recommend a Buy rating for it. 0 analyst(s) has rated the stock Underweight. Company’s earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter are expected to be $0.24.

Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT) trade information

Kornit Digital Ltd. (KRNT) registered a 1.45% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 1.45% in intraday trading to $36.40 this Friday, 06/24/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 7.53%, and it has moved by -5.13% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -70.35%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $81.50, which implies an increase of 55.34% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $54.00 and $100.00 respectively. As a result, KRNT is trading at a discount of -174.73% off the target high and -48.35% off the low.

Kornit Digital Ltd. (KRNT) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Kornit Digital Ltd. has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Kornit Digital Ltd. (KRNT) shares have gone down -74.06% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -58.11% against 2.10. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -31.40% this quarter and then drop -17.50% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 15.10% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $95.69 million as predicted by 5 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 5 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $105.36 million by the end of Sep 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $88.3 million and $94.6 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 8.40% and then jump by 11.40% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 65.00%. While earnings are projected to return 382.50% in 2022, the next five years will return 13.10% per annum.

KRNT Dividends

Kornit Digital Ltd. is due to release its next quarterly earnings between February 14 and February 18. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT)’s Major holders

Kornit Digital Ltd. insiders own 0.64% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 98.79%, with the float percentage being 99.43%. Wasatch Advisors Inc is the largest shareholder of the company, while 389 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 3.42 million shares (or 6.89% of all shares), a total value of $520.62 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 2.26 million shares, is of Ameriprise Financial, Inc.’s that is approximately 4.55% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $343.5 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Kornit Digital Ltd. (KRNT) shares are Artisan International Small-Mid Fund and Wasatch Small Cap Growth Fund. Data provided on Dec 30, 2021 indicates that Artisan International Small-Mid Fund owns about 1.14 million shares. This amounts to just over 2.30 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $173.7 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.94 million, or about 1.89% of the stock, which is worth about $77.41 million.