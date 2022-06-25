Is Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ: WB) Still A Buy After A 13.43% Weekly Jump?

During the last session, Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB)’s traded shares were 0.51 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.82. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $23.82, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.50% or $0.58. The 52-week high for the WB share is $64.70, that puts it down -171.62 from that peak though still a striking 21.83% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $18.62. The company’s market capitalization is $5.70B, and the average trade volume was 1.18 million shares over the past three months.

Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB) trade information

Weibo Corporation (WB) registered a 2.50% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.50% in intraday trading to $23.82 this Friday, 06/24/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 13.43%, and it has moved by 15.86% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -53.49%.

Weibo Corporation (WB) estimates and forecasts

Statistics show that Weibo Corporation has underperformed its competitors in share price, compared to the industry in which it operates. Weibo Corporation (WB) shares have gone down -21.15% during the last six months, with a year-to-date growth rate less than the industry average at -15.91% against 9.60. Yet analysts are ramping up their growth forecast for the fiscal year 2022. Revenue is predicted to shrink -17.50% this quarter and then drop -12.70% in the quarter after that. In the rating firms’ projections, revenue will increase 5.00% compared to the previous financial year.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $475.34 million as predicted by 10 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 8 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $583.13 million by the end of Jun 2022. As per earnings report from last fiscal year’s results, sales for the corresponding quarters totaled $458.9 million and $574.47 million respectively. In this case, analysts expect current quarter sales to grow by 3.60% and then jump by 1.50% in the coming quarter.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 30.90%. While earnings are projected to return 35.20% in 2022, the next five years will return 5.61% per annum.

WB Dividends

Weibo Corporation is due to release its next quarterly earnings between March 16 and March 21. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Weibo Corporation (NASDAQ:WB)’s Major holders

Weibo Corporation insiders own 6.12% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 50.61%, with the float percentage being 53.91%. Bank of America Corporation is the largest shareholder of the company, while 294 institutions own stock in it. As of Dec 30, 2021, the company held over 9.98 million shares (or 7.04% of all shares), a total value of $309.18 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 9.98 million shares, is of Bank of America Corporation’s that is approximately 7.04% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $309.18 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Weibo Corporation (WB) shares are Price (T.Rowe) Emerging Markets Discovery Stock Fund and Allspring Emerging Markets Equity Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2022 indicates that Price (T.Rowe) Emerging Markets Discovery Stock Fund owns about 2.18 million shares. This amounts to just over 1.54 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $75.53 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 2.04 million, or about 1.44% of the stock, which is worth about $55.99 million.