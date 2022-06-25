Is Splash Beverage Group Inc. (AMEX: SBEV) Worth What Its Shareholders Think It Is?

During the last session, Splash Beverage Group Inc. (AMEX:SBEV)’s traded shares were 0.39 million. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $2.22, reflecting an intraday gain of 8.29% or $0.17. The 52-week high for the SBEV share is $5.60, that puts it down -152.25 from that peak though still a striking 55.41% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $0.99. The company’s market capitalization is $76.46M, and the average intraday trading volume over the past 10 days was 0.12 million shares, and the average trade volume was 172.28K shares over the past three months.

Splash Beverage Group Inc. (AMEX:SBEV) trade information

Splash Beverage Group Inc. (SBEV) registered a 8.29% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 8.29% in intraday trading to $2.22 this Friday, 06/24/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 31.36%, and it has moved by 11.00% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -37.11%. The short interest in Splash Beverage Group Inc. (AMEX:SBEV) is 0.4 million shares and it means that shorts have 1.45 day(s) to cover.

Revenue for the current quarter is expected to be $3.95 million as predicted by 1 analyst(s). Meanwhile, a consensus of 1 analyst(s) estimates revenue growth to $6 million by the end of Jun 2022.

While earnings are projected to return 2.10% in 2022.

SBEV Dividends

Splash Beverage Group Inc. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 16. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

Splash Beverage Group Inc. (AMEX:SBEV)’s Major holders

Splash Beverage Group Inc. insiders own 26.46% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 6.71%, with the float percentage being 9.13%. Parsons Capital Management, Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 21 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 0.13 million shares (or 0.40% of all shares), a total value of $0.38 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 50000.0 shares, is of Verition Fund Management, LLC’s that is approximately 0.15% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $58400.0.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of Splash Beverage Group Inc. (SBEV) shares are Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund and Fidelity Total Market Index Fund. Data provided on Feb 27, 2022 indicates that Fidelity Extended Market Index Fund owns about 0.18 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.53 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $0.63 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 41300.0, or about 0.12% of the stock, which is worth about $0.14 million.