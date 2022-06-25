Is PolyMet Mining Corp. (AMEX: PLM) Hit More of the Losses Given A -58.61% Dip From High?

During the last session, PolyMet Mining Corp. (AMEX:PLM)’s traded shares were 0.33 million, with the beta value of the company hitting 0.72. At the end of the trading day, the stock’s price was $3.02, reflecting an intraday gain of 2.37% or $0.07. The 52-week high for the PLM share is $4.79, that puts it down -58.61 from that peak though still a striking 20.2% gain since the share price plummeted to a 52-week low of $2.41. The company’s market capitalization is $305.62M, and the average trade volume was 217.40K shares over the past three months.

PolyMet Mining Corp. (AMEX:PLM) trade information

PolyMet Mining Corp. (PLM) registered a 2.37% upside in the last session and has traded in the green over the past 5 sessions. The stock spiked 2.37% in intraday trading to $3.02 this Friday, 06/24/22, hitting a weekly high. The stock’s 5-day price performance is 15.71%, and it has moved by 4.50% in 30 days. Based on these gigs, the overall price performance for the year is -22.56%.

The consensus price target of analysts on Wall Street is $15.00, which implies an increase of 79.87% to the stock’s current value. The extremes of the forecast give a target low and a target high price of $15.00 and $15.00 respectively. As a result, PLM is trading at a discount of -396.69% off the target high and -396.69% off the low.

An analysis of the company’s performance over the past 5 years shows that the company’s earnings grew an estimated 13.50%. While earnings are projected to return 25.40% in 2022, the next five years will return 20.00% per annum.

PLM Dividends

PolyMet Mining Corp. is due to release its next quarterly earnings on November 04. However, it is important to remember that the dividend yield ratio is merely an indicator meant to only serve as guidance.

PolyMet Mining Corp. (AMEX:PLM)’s Major holders

PolyMet Mining Corp. insiders own 71.38% of total outstanding shares while institutional holders control 3.84%, with the float percentage being 13.42%. Blackrock Inc. is the largest shareholder of the company, while 93 institutions own stock in it. As of Mar 30, 2022, the company held over 1.34 million shares (or 1.33% of all shares), a total value of $5.64 million in shares.

The next largest institutional holding, with 0.35 million shares, is of State Street Corporation’s that is approximately 0.34% of outstanding shares. At the market price on Dec 30, 2021, these shares were valued at $0.87 million.

Also, the Mutual Funds coming in first place with the largest holdings of PolyMet Mining Corp. (PLM) shares are iShares Russell 2000 ETF and Fidelity Small Cap Index Fund. Data provided on Jan 30, 2022 indicates that iShares Russell 2000 ETF owns about 0.66 million shares. This amounts to just over 0.65 percent of the company’s overall shares, with a $1.69 million market value. The same data shows that the other fund manager holds slightly less at 0.19 million, or about 0.19% of the stock, which is worth about $0.51 million.